Joe Biden’s Beef Bluff is no Threat to Idaho Ranchers

Following the 2008 election, one positive glimmer that Republicans found in Barack Obama’s victory was all the fodder his freshly inaugurated face created for conservative authors and publishers. The right-wing publishing machine kicked into overdrive throughout the Obama years, with pundits like Dinesh D’Souza, Michelle Malkin, Ben Shapiro, and Bill O’Reilly writing hit after hit targeting the Democratic president. But under Joe Biden and the current Democratic administration, conservative publishers are having to look elsewhere to find popular topics for their scathing books, as The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins noted in a Wednesday dispatch on the conservative media complex’s search for a “new bogeyman” to make up for Biden’s “relative dullness.”