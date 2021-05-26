Cancel
Temporary Closure of Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge – June 1st, 2021

 29 days ago

Notice of Temporary Closure of Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge and Detour of Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) On Tuesday night, June 1st, 2021, the Ingram’s Thorofare Bridge will be closed between the hours of 7:00pm thru 5:00am in order to allow for the planned resurfacing of the bridge approaches. As a result, Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) will be closed to thru traffic during these hours. The roadway and bridge will re-open after those hours and remain open thereafter. In addition, for the week of June 1st, only one lane of the bridge will be open between the hours of 7:00am to approximately 4:00pm Monday thru Friday in order to provide access for under deck work. Traffic backups will be minimized thru the use of traffic directors who will override the existing traffic signals in order to balance traffic waits, however, motorists are advised that there will be travel delays.

