Fred Cason, 12, of Helena, spent most of the last year at home, learning virtually and working on his basketball game by himself on a hoop outside his home. On Thursday morning, he became one of the first children under the age of 16 to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama when his grandmother brought him to a drive-through clinic operated by UAB. After he receives the second shot, he will be able to go places and see friends again, but that wasn’t the most important thing motivating the middle schooler.