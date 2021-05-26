Cancel
Steampunk-themed restaurant Jekyll & Hyde expanding again with new location in downtown Waxhaw

By Jenna Martin
Cover picture for the articleA steampunk-inspired restaurant concept is again expanding in the Charlotte area, with a third location planned for downtown Waxhaw. Current plans call for Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill to open at 216 W. North Main St. later this year, with a target date of December. Owner Frank La Fragola has signed a 10-year lease for that 4,800-square-foot space in the historic Niven-Price Building, which has undergone a restoration. That brick building dates back to 1913.

www.bizjournals.com
