Marana Parks and Rec offering plenty of opportunities for fun this summer
A message from Parks & Recreation Director Jim Conroy, originally published by Tucson Local Media. The Town of Marana Parks and Recreation Department staff are committed to making sure that our park visitors and program participants are staying safe while enjoying a park visit or participating in a recreation class. As Parks and Recreation professionals, we have seen first-hand during the COVID pandemic how important our parks, recreation facilities, natural resources preserves, and trail systems are to the residents of our community.www.maranaaz.gov