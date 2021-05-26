Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marana, AZ

Marana Parks and Rec offering plenty of opportunities for fun this summer

maranaaz.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA message from Parks & Recreation Director Jim Conroy, originally published by Tucson Local Media. The Town of Marana Parks and Recreation Department staff are committed to making sure that our park visitors and program participants are staying safe while enjoying a park visit or participating in a recreation class. As Parks and Recreation professionals, we have seen first-hand during the COVID pandemic how important our parks, recreation facilities, natural resources preserves, and trail systems are to the residents of our community.

www.maranaaz.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Conroy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Labor Day Weekend#Sports Facilities#Free Classes#Community#Tucson Local Media#Covid#Marana Parks Recreation#The Marana Public Pool#Ora Mae#Our Aquathon Event#American Red Cross#The Marana Senior Program#Www Maranaaz Gov#Search Parks#Heritage River Park#Fun#Recreation Facilities#Amenities#Garden Classes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Pima County, AZKOLD-TV

Registration for free swim lessons begins Tuesday

PIMA COUNTY, May 14, 2021 — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and the TMC Vest It UP! program have come together to offer 800 free swim lessons to children, at three Pima County locations. Funded by Credit Unions for Kids and the TMC Foundation, the free swim lessons...
Marana, AZmaranaaz.gov

Marana Parks & Recreation Master Plan Receives Metropolitan Pima Alliance Common Ground Award

The Marana Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-Year Master Plan was selected as one of 10 recipients to receive this year’s Metropolitan Pima Alliance Common Ground Award. These awards recognize community leaders, projects, and events demonstrating collaboration to the overall benefit of the community. The Marana Parks and Recreation Master Plan was selected for its vision to provide a park system that will grow with the Marana community, as well as for its efforts to garner input from a wide variety of community members and stakeholder groups. The award was presented at a ceremony at the JW Starr Pass Resort on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Marana, AZmaranaaz.gov

New Central Arizona Project (CAP) Trailhead Opening

The Town of Marana is committed to adding high-quality recreation amenities for our residents that provide an environment for them to stay healthy and enjoy our beautiful landscapes. On Saturday, May 15th, at 6:00 AM, the Town is pleased to announce that we will be opening our Central Arizona Project (CAP) Trailhead located off of the new Adonis Road, approximately a quarter-mile north of Tangerine Road. This trailhead will be the gateway to the CAP trail system that runs north from Marana 17 miles into Pinal County.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Celebrate life’s milestones with the Pima County Library

The library has always been a part of my life, even before I started working here. As my mom likes to remind me, I was repeatedly kicked out of story time as a toddler for my disruptive behavior. Despite these inauspicious beginnings, I grew up to be a children’s librarian...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

MUSD expands its free summer programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While graduations in the Marana Unified School District don’t happen until next week, many returning to the district next year are planning for summer school. A big reason for that - making up for time lost in the classroom because of the pandemic. Thanks...