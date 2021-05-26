Marana Parks and Rec offering plenty of opportunities for fun this summer

The Marana Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-Year Master Plan was selected as one of 10 recipients to receive this year’s Metropolitan Pima Alliance Common Ground Award. These awards recognize community leaders, projects, and events demonstrating collaboration to the overall benefit of the community. The Marana Parks and Recreation Master Plan was selected for its vision to provide a park system that will grow with the Marana community, as well as for its efforts to garner input from a wide variety of community members and stakeholder groups. The award was presented at a ceremony at the JW Starr Pass Resort on Friday, May 14, 2021.