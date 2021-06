Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have really been thrown in at the deep end this year. In an ideal world, if either were to play a good amount of football, you’d want one of them next to Virgil van Dijk. Or at least Joel Matip. That, obviously, has not happened. They’ve had to do it the hard way. There have been rough patches, but in general the young lads have equipped themselves as well as one would hope.