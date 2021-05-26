Diplomático by Mombacho Cigars S.A. Gets 20-Count Boxes

When the Bushwick restaurant that Nellie Santana worked at closed temporarily last winter, she had to get strategic with her grocery budget. The 48-year-old, who lives with her diabetic father, stretched things to make her weekly shopping last two weeks and cut out the trips she took each Monday to a grocer at Union Square to buy low-sugar nutrition bars and sweets — things she said she had a tough time finding near Hylan Houses where she lives in Williamsburg. So when Santana spotted a sign-up event outside the Morris Street Market in her neighborhood for a new snack subscription service, she jumped. Instead of cutting back, Sanata could get a box filled with things like grass-fed turkey jerky sticks, corn syrup-free caramel stroopwafels, and sparkling water flavored with organic tea at her door every two weeks — and all for free. “People might think, Oh, it’s just snacks, but they make a big difference,” said Santana, who has high blood pressure and is anemic. “We like to eat healthy, but it’s expensive. This makes it easier. We eat these things, and we feel good.”