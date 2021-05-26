Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Diplomático by Mombacho Cigars S.A. Gets 20-Count Boxes

By Charlie Minato
halfwheel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMombacho Cigars S.A. has announced that it will be adding a larger box option for its collaboration with Diplomático, a Venezuelan rum brand. The company says it will now offer 20-count boxes of the line, which has previously been sold in 10-count boxes. The company says that the new boxes have the same design as the existing 10-count boxes, but offer more space.

halfwheel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S A#Venezuelan#Ecuadorian#Nicaraguan#20 Count Boxes#Rum#10 Count Boxes#Jalapa#Brand#Company#Designs#Line#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economycigarjournal.com

DAV Cigars Joins Privada Cigar Club

DAV Cigars recently announced they are now featured online at Privada Cigar Club. “Privada Club shines a light on boutique cigar brands and the factories that make them. It’s an honor for DAV to be joining such other luminary cigar brands at Privada Cigar Club,” said DAV Cigars co-founder Armen Caprielian. “Privada Cigar Club has revolutionized the cigar business and how cigars are sold online. They truly offer rare finds to the consumer.”
Economycigarjournal.com

The Cigar Trophy Awards 2021

The Cigar Trophy Awards 2021 have begun. Effective immediately until June 14, you can nominate your favorite products. Please visit www.cigartrophy.com or click this link to be part of this unique initiative. The Cigar Trophy Awards were created as a gesture of appreciation – as a thank you for the...
Drinkscigarjournal.com

Cigar Rights of Europe promoting #Enjoyacigarday

Cigar Rights of Europe (CRE), the European consumer rights organization, is promoting this years “International Enjoy a Cigar Day” (Monday 31st of May, 2021) with a call to cigar lovers to post photos of their favorite smokes and dress them with a special band. Claudia Wiemer, president of CRE, noted...
Economycigarjournal.com

Pacific Cigar Co. Releases Cuaba Regional Edition

Following on from the success of the first Malaysian regional edition, the San Cristobal De La Habana Edicion Malasia (Harimau Malaysia) released in early April, Pacific Cigar Co., Asia-Pacific’s official Habanos S.A. distributor, has released the Cuaba APAC, a 47 ring gauge x 158mm (6.2 in) figurado regional edition cigar for the Asia-Pacific market.
Beauty & Fashionthecigarauthority.com

Kristoff 685 Woodland TAA Exclusive Cigar Review

For cigar geeks like myself, TAA Releases are like a Christmas gift come early. This year the first TAA I’ve smoked award goes to Kristoff Cigars with their release of 685 Woodland. The cigar shares its name with the home Glen Case lived in until the age of 21. Released only to members of the TAA this cigar might have a familiar sound to it and that is because back in 2013, the first ever TAA release from Kristoff was 685 Woodland. That cigar was a 6.5 x 60 perfecto and thankfully the 2021 release is a more manageable size.
Economyhalfwheel.com

EPC Cigar Co. Announces Return of Short Run

EPC Cigar Co. has announced the return of its Short Run line, the first time it will be released since 2016. Making the announcement via Cigar Aficionado, the company said the line will use an Ecuadorian habano wrapper, Nicaraguan binder and Dominican and Nicaraguan tobacco in the filler. It will be offered in three sizes, each coming in 24-count boxes:
Economythecigarauthority.com

Rojas Statement Corona Gorda Cigar Review

I first met Noel Rojas of Rojas Cigars in Miami where the two of us developed a friendship. He came to the states after he left Cuba where he was once arrested for peddling cigars on the street. Not wanting to work in the industry the government had placed him in, he decided to leave his homeland. From the first time I met him, his dream was to own his own cigar company. Through years of hard work, Noel Rojas is now well on his way to being a known cigar manufacturer.
MakeupGrazia

Get Your Exclusive Grazia Best Of Beauty Box

We celebrate 12 hardworking and best selling products featuring some cult classics and Beauty Team favourites. This limited edition box is packed with long-lasting make-up to game-changing skincare and hi-tech hair heroes we guarantee you’ll fall in love with!. The Best of Beauty box will be available to purchase from...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Top Brands That May Be Disappearing From Michigan

You have to run to Meijer to pick up some pop, soup, beer and dessert. You throw on some slides and head out. But wait, these tops brands may soon be harder to find around West Michigan. Millennials now have more spending power than any generation in human history. The...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Heads to the Bank to Ask for a Loan

A farmer needed a loan to plant his annual crop of peanuts. With nowhere else to go, he went to the bank to request a loan but was devastated by the response he got. With the economy struggling, it was getting increasingly difficult for individuals and companies to secure loans for their personal needs or businesses.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
EntertainmentPrint Magazine

Serial Box Becomes Realm and Gets a Thorough Rebranding from Mother Design

Rebranding is complex, but what's even more challenging is the combination of a rebrand and a renaming all at once. Essentially, you're starting from scratch while still having to educate your clients that you're still the same old guy, but, well, different. And hopefully better. Recently, independent branding agency Mother...
Celebritiesreviewed.com

20 wonderful Father’s Day gifts you can get at QVC

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Although it’s practically impossible to thank dad for everything he’s done for you, it’s certainly possible to give him an amazing Father’s Day gift to show him how much you appreciate him. His ideal gift can be anything from a new coffee machine to useful kitchen gadgets to some form of savvy technology. He’ll undoubtedly love whatever you choose for him. Best of all, you can find all of these gifts and more in one easy-to-shop place: QVC.
Grocery & SupermaketCurbed

The Free Food Pantry Gets the Subscription Box Treatment

When the Bushwick restaurant that Nellie Santana worked at closed temporarily last winter, she had to get strategic with her grocery budget. The 48-year-old, who lives with her diabetic father, stretched things to make her weekly shopping last two weeks and cut out the trips she took each Monday to a grocer at Union Square to buy low-sugar nutrition bars and sweets — things she said she had a tough time finding near Hylan Houses where she lives in Williamsburg. So when Santana spotted a sign-up event outside the Morris Street Market in her neighborhood for a new snack subscription service, she jumped. Instead of cutting back, Sanata could get a box filled with things like grass-fed turkey jerky sticks, corn syrup-free caramel stroopwafels, and sparkling water flavored with organic tea at her door every two weeks — and all for free. “People might think, Oh, it’s just snacks, but they make a big difference,” said Santana, who has high blood pressure and is anemic. “We like to eat healthy, but it’s expensive. This makes it easier. We eat these things, and we feel good.”