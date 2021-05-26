New floral and gift shop opens in Old Ford Market, grand opening celebration is Saturday

Two Gainesville-area churches are expanding their activities into recently purchased or rented buildings here. Restoration Church, a ministry of Mammoth Assembly of God. Mammoth Assembly of God will hold its first service in the former Suter Pawn Shop building on First Street in Gainesville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. Pastor Ron Felker, pictured above left with wife Tracy, told the Times the new weekly service will be a “come-as-you-are” gathering featuring contemporary music and a friendly, casual tone in the building the church is renting. “We wanted to give people some more options for worship,” he said. Named Restoration Church, the new service is “a ministry, or mission, of Mammoth Assembly,” Felker said, adding that the home church will continue to have Sunday morning services in its building on T Highway at Mammoth. Everyone is invited. The church is also building a new website, he said. For more information, call Felker at 417-830-4552, or call the church at 417-679-4460.