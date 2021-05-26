10 Best Dress Pants for Men That Combine Comfort With Style
With everything happening in the world and more time spent at home than anywhere else, the idea of slipping into anything other than a pair of sweatpants or jeans seemed unfathomable. In these times, it’s easy to forget the unexpected versatility of the dress pant: They look just as good with sneakers and a tee as they do with a matching jacket and lace-ups. Whether you’re headed back to the office, planning what to wear for that summer destination wedding, or simply dressing well to feel good, we’ve rounded up the best dress pants to wear now.www.themanual.com