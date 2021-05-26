10 Best Dress Pants for Men That Combine Comfort With Style

Hello lovelies, so over the weekend I attended a beautiful wedding ceremony and it called for formal attire. It was a scorcher here in Atlanta so I was wondering what I was going to wear. Then I remembered that my girlfriend Gail gave me this pretty dress that she decided not to keep and she said, it just looked like something I would wear! The thing is, she bought it from a vintage store and it has NO label in it. So its pretty much a mystery dress and I’ve looked online with no luck as to who made it lol. I do know that I love it and that it fit perfect and turned heads at the wedding!