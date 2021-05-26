Cancel
Mission, SD

Federal funding for AmeriCorps coming to Rosebud, Pine Ridge reservations in South Dakota

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) says South Dakota will receive a total of $653,857 in continued funding for AmeriCorps programs within the state. Teach for America South Dakota in Mission, S.D. and Red Cloud Indian School, Inc. in Pine Ridge, S.D. will both receive grant funding to support approximately 65 AmeriCorps members as part of the AmeriCorps State and National Grant Competition for fiscal year 2021.

drgnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
