Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser has said the PM acted “unwisely” in the handling of his flat refurbishment but found that despite a “significant failing” in his approach, there was no breach of the ministerial code.Mr Johnson pressed ahead with the lavish renovation of the 11 Downing Street flat without knowing how it would be paid for, and remained in the dark about its funding until controversy blew up in the media, found Christopher Geidt.But despite bills totalling tens of thousands of pounds being handed over by the Conservative Party and wealthy Tory donor Lord Brownlow, the adviser found...