GOP bill in Michigan would restrict, but not prohibit official election communications with voters

PolitiFact
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Republican bill would make it a misdemeanor for Michigan’s secretary of state and clerks to include their name or likeness on publicly funded election-related communication. They could still use public funds to cover the costs of a billboard or mailer about an upcoming election. Election officials and legal experts...

www.politifact.com
Statement from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on voter suppression bills passing out of the Michigan Senate Elections Committee. "State lawmakers continue legislating on lies instead of telling their constituents the truth - the 2020 election was the most secure election in Michigan history. The bills passed today will do nothing to bolster the extremely strong voter ID laws Michigan already has, and the politicians pushing the bills through are fine with that, because their real goal is reducing voter turnout. By suggesting voters include a photocopy of their ID with their absentee ballot request form, lawmakers are exposing voters to identity theft. And prohibiting the use of a signed and sworn affidavit to confirm a voter's identity will only increase the number of votes that never get counted."
