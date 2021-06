The Vail Valley Academy of Dance will perform “Cinderella” on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. “Join the dancers, ages 7 to 19, as they take you into this timeless story with Cinderella, her nasty step sisters, the magical fairy godmother and handsome prince, with many other characters visited along the way,” says Ryan Edward Calligan, owner and chief financial officer of VVAD. “The dancers have been preparing for this show for five months and are ready to present their hard work and determination on the beautiful stage of the Ford Amphitheater.”