NFL

Teams will make cuts to 53-man roster August 31

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL changed the preseason schedule when they went from four games to three this offseason and they’ve now made other changes to summer operations as well. According to multiple reports, the league’s owners have approved a new structure for roster cuts. Teams will be able to carry 90 players into camp with a cut to 85 players on August 17, a cut to 80 players on August 24, and a final set of cuts to a 53-man roster on August 31.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
