Shots fired: A bullet shattered a glass door and lodged in the living room of a residence in the 600 block of Carnegie Street, Steubenville police reported Sunday morning. Officers said they were able to “back-trace” the bullet’s path to a garage at the southeast corner of Carnegie and Oregon, where they found six silver 9 mm shell casings. On Friday, police had responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 1500 block of Oregon but were unable to locate any signs of a disturbance. Callers also reported hearing shots fired at Carnegie and Wellesley Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, but when officers checked the area, they were unable to locate anything out of place.