WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Beanstack presents the first annual Read to Raise Challenge, kicking off in fall 2021 for K-12 schools in the U.S. As school leaders and parent volunteers begin to plan ahead for fall fundraising, previous methods may be difficult or impossible with schools at varying levels of re-opening. Some Beanstack clients even report that their school communities have become smaller as a result of the pandemic, making it difficult to maintain their annual fundraising goals.