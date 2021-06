Back in 2006, during his first visit to the Amalfi Coast off Southern Italy, Bill King stopped into an art gallery while the rest of his companions shopped. There he met a local man with a big, wide grin named Biagio Santoro. Biagio was a tour operator, and he was waiting for his tour group, who were busy browsing the local shops. They struck up a conversation and had a delightful time. Later,when Bill returned to the Gulf of Salerno, he contacted Biagio and was treated to a tour so memorable that it could only have come from a true local. He saw places you can’t read about in a guide book.