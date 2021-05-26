Cancel
COVID-19: Restrictions At Casinos Lifted By Mass Gaming Commission

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Casinos in Massachusetts are back open to gaming. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has voted to lift COVID-19 restrictions at the state’s casinos.

As of Saturday, May 29, Massachusetts casinos will be back to gaming full-time following Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent orders to rescind limitations that were placed on businesses.

The commission's ruling will still require casino operators to follow all state and CDC-issued COVID-19 guidance.

Baker previously announced that nearly all COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted from Massachusetts businesses as of Saturday, May 29, but gaming areas were still under the purview of the Gaming Commission.

As of May 29, casinos will return to standard occupancy levels, all slot machines will be rebooted, table games can fill every seat, plexiglass barriers are being removed, and fully vaccinated gamblers will not be required to wear facial coverings.

Casinos also must continue to retain a pandemic safety officer, report positive COVID-19 test results among guests, employees, and vendors to the commission, state, and local health authorities; and regularly report to the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau on compliance with health and safety guidelines.

"I wish you great luck over the course of this big weekend. Most of all, we can all pause and reflect on the losses that occurred in the last 15 months. They've been enormous across the country, around the world and here in Massachusetts," Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein stated on Wednesday after the commission voted 4-0 to remove its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

"We really are hoping that this is, again, a sustainable re-reopening for you all and we wish you the very best and wish all the patrons and employees much health and safety."

