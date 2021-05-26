Cancel
Grooming at Kentucky: Paige Ansaldi, Groom to Favian, Reflects on a First Five-Star

By Sally Spickard
Eventing Nation
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the fan-voted runner-up in our “Flyest Horse at Kentucky” contest in partnership with Ecovet and Horse & Rider Books last month, Paige Ansaldi was happy to oblige us and answer a few questions about her experience grooming at her first five-star. While her charge, Favian, and pilot Valerie Vizcarrondo Pride sadly ended their weekend early with an untimely fall on cross country, they’d pick themselves up and redeem themselves with a fiery completion at Jersey Fresh a few weeks later. We also caught up with the contest winner, German groom Ayleen Stuhr, who you can read about here. Go Eventing!

eventingnation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
