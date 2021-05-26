Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Iran Government Blames Bitcoin Miners For Power Outages, Bans Crypto Mining For 4 Months

By Olivia Brooke
zycrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin miners have been on the hot seat this year. The market recently reacted to the Chinese government cracking down on mining activities with investors rolling out cash from the Bitcoin market. The unrest seems to be far from over as the Iranian government has also clamped down on cryptocurrency activities in the country. According to a report from Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining has been suspended till September of this year.

zycrypto.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Mining#Chinese Government#Iranian Businesses#Electricity Supply#Bloomberg#North American#Bitcoin Mining Activities#Bitcoin Miners#President Of Iran#Energy#Investors#Country#Hydroelectricity#Miners Ww#Computers#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stockscryptoslate.com

Bitcoin miners made over $1.4 billion last month, despite plunge

Despite the market crash, Bitcoin (BTC) miners appear only marginally affected with reduced revenues in May, according to data from analytics tool Coin Metrics. May was daunting for Bitcoin, witnessing a correction of over 50% from it’s all-time high above $63.000 in April. The price correction consequently affected the mining revenue plunge, softened by the high-performing beginning of the month.
MarketsNew Haven Register

How to Identify and Avoid 'Shitcoins' in the Cryptocurrency Market

Stories are cropping up all over the world of people who hopped on the crypto trend early, got rich quickly and are now living the life of a millionaire. The stories are especially compelling as these people are average folks — it's easy to imagine yourself in their shoes. Take,...
EconomyShareCast

Tesla recalls hundreds Model 3 cars shipped to China

Tesla recalls 734 units of its Model 3 car produced in 2019 and shipped to China, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday. The announcement follows recalls of tens of thousands of Tesla vehicles in China and the US in the last several months. The Model 3 is...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Southern China warns investors against illegal token platforms

Following China’s major regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies, financial regulators in Hainan, the smallest province in the country, reportedly issued a warning against crypto- and blockchain-focused illegal fundraising schemes. According to local reports, the Hainan branch of the People’s Bank of China — the central bank of the country — and...
Stockszycrypto.com

New Findings Reveal Elon Musk’s Mind-Blowing “Game Plan” For Bitcoin

The reason behind Tesla’s suspension of Bitcoin payments can be traced to Musk’s tweets, in which he claims that the asset’s energy consumption levels are unsustainable. However, with a little more deep diving, a cryptocurrency observer has spotted what could be the driving factor behind Tesla’s decision, and as opposed to the general sentiments that Musk has no interest in Bitcoin, the findings are extremely bullish.
MarketsBloomberg

Bitcoin Ride Only for People With an 'Iron Stomach:' Kraken CEO

Jesse Powell, co-founder and CEO at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, discusses bringing their mobile trading platform to U.S. users after its success overseas. He also says people should not gamble with Bitcoin and they should look at the asset as a five to ten-year investment. Powell cautions people not to invest in crypto solely based on what Elon Musk says on Twitter. He speaks to Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology." (Source: Bloomberg)
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Cheap Power Is Creating a Bitcoin Mining Boom in Argentina – Bitcoin News

Argentina, the ailing South American country, is experiencing a cryptocurrency mining resurgence due to artificially low power rates maintained by subsidies from the national government. This fact, alongside exchange controls and the possibility of selling obtained assets at a higher exchange rate than the official one, is enticing more and more individuals to enter the mining business.
EconomyCNBC

Tesla shares drop on report of steep May sales decline in China

The Information, citing a single source familiar with the data, wrote that Tesla's "monthly net orders in China dropped to about 9,800 in May from more than 18,000 in April." CNBC has not corroborated that report. Elon Musk's electric vehicle company has been grappling with recalls and safety investigations in...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Crypto market continues to surge as ethereum and dogecoin stage dramatic recovery

The price of bitcoin continues to trade within a very narrow band on Thursday, having enjoyed a remarkable period of stability since the weekend. This calm has extended across much of the crypto market, with other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and bitcoin cash moving by less than 2 per cent over the last 24 hours.
RetailPosted by
TechSpot

Dogecoin trading expected to open on Coinbase Pro starting June 3

What just happened? US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that users can now transfer Dogecoin into their Coinbase Pro accounts. Trading is set to begin on or after 9 a.m. Pacific on June 3, “if liquidity conditions are met,” the company said in a recent blog post. Coinbase further said...
Economycryptovibes.com

Nasdaq-Listed Bitcoin Miners Request China To Allow Green Mining

The CEO of Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc argued that China’s Bitcoin (BTC) mining ban needs to make some allowances for green-energy users during a conference call on June 1. Canaan Inc is a China-based company that specializes in BTC mining equipment. The company’s CEO called for a less indiscriminate mining ban in China.
MarketsStreet.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Ease

Cryptocurrency prices started June on a down note after a less-than-merry month of May. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, early Tuesday was down 1.1% to $36,281. Bitcoin had touched a record $64,000 in April. Ethereum slipped 1.4% to $2,548, while Dogecoin dropped 1.5% to 32 cents, according to Coingecko. May...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Binance CEO Bashes Musk over Bitcoin Mining: 3 Reasons He is Right

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, released a bombshell tweet in May when he said that Tesla had suspended Bitcoin payments. Musk’s tweet was the trigger of the recent market crash, but China’s restrictions added fuel to the fire. According to Musk, the main reason why Tesla would halt its...
MarketsDailyFx

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges on Coinbase Pro Listing News, Elon Musk Tweets Approval

Dogecoin soars on Coinbase Pro adoption. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread moving higher. News that Coinbase Pro will allow trading in Dogecoin from tomorrow (June 3) sent the meme-inspired coin sharply higher as traders begin to price in the added liquidity and potential buying interest from a new pool of investors. Coinbase Pro accounts will be able to transfer their Dogecoin holdings into their professional accounts’ if liquidity measures are met’ according to a company blog post. Coinbase Pro is geared towards the more active trading accounts compared to the normal Coinbase account.
Marketslodivalleynews.com

Bitcoin mining is getting 16% easier as Chinese miners expect repression

Difficulty in mining Bitcoin It fell 16 percent on Sunday to $ 21 trillion, the biggest drop this year. The correction indicates that Chinese miners are shutting down some machines before more stringent government measures on mining. Bitcoin mining difficulty measures the amount of computer power needed to produce new...
Marketsu.today

Dogecoin Listed on Coinbase Pro

Coinbase Pro has started accepting inbound transfers of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, the exchange announced Tuesday. Trading will start at 4 p.m. UTC on June 3 if there is enough liquidity. Dogecoin is currently up nearly 6 percent, outperforming every top 10 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap. The listing, however, has been mainly...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Coinbase Finally Adds Dogecoin, Price Spikes

DOGE will trade against BTC, EUR, GBP, USD, and USDT. Trading will begin as early as Thursday. Popular US exchange Coinbase is adding Dogecoin to its Pro trading platform. According to a blog post today, users can begin transferring DOGE into their accounts, with trading set to begin on June 3, provided the exchange has enough liquidity in the token.