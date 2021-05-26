Iran Government Blames Bitcoin Miners For Power Outages, Bans Crypto Mining For 4 Months
Bitcoin miners have been on the hot seat this year. The market recently reacted to the Chinese government cracking down on mining activities with investors rolling out cash from the Bitcoin market. The unrest seems to be far from over as the Iranian government has also clamped down on cryptocurrency activities in the country. According to a report from Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining has been suspended till September of this year.zycrypto.com