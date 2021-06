“Alright, take a look in the mirror,” the tattoo artist told me. The stencil for my first tattoo was set on my left forearm. There was no going back now. Here’s where a freeze-frame might pop up. How did I end up here? And why was I about to get a tattoo homage to The Replacements, a band made famous long before I was born? It’s simple and complicated, like the legendary band themselves. Allow me to take you through a different type of pandemic obsession, one that has nothing to do with baking bread, watching Tiger King or starting a TikTok. You see, my pandemic obsession was one of America’s greatest rock bands, unlikely Midwest rock heroes and icons to this day.