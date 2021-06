Alcide “Sonny” Cheramie, Jr., 74, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano on Friday, May 28, from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.