Baker, Rombach combine for 6 RBI’s in Texas Tech’s 11-4 win

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dru Baker and Nate Rombach each drove in three runs for No. 3 seed Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders opened Big 12 Tournament play with an 11-4 victory over No. 6 seed Baylor on Wednesday.

Baker led off the game with a home run, and Texas Tech (36-14) scored in each of the first four innings for an 8-0 lead. Baker, who finished 4 for 5, added a run-scoring double in the third and a RBI single in the sixth. Rombach hit a two-run homer in the fourth and singled in a run in the seventh for his third straight three-RBI game.

Texas Tech starter Mason Montgomery (4-3) set a program record in a Big 12 championship game with 11 strikeouts. Cam Caley (2-2) walked four and allowed three runs in a one-inning start for Baylor.

Jared McKenzie doubled in two runs in the seventh, and scored on Tre Richardson’s ground out to get Baylor (32-19) within 9-4.

