The best Super Co-op Battle formations in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Co-op Battle in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is an AI-driven battle where you pit your six heroes against another team’s six. You cannot control these battles, so most of the time, you are left as a helpless spectator, hoping your greatest heroes come out on top. Most of the time, they do, but as you progress through the ranks, you’ll find more difficult formations with even stronger heroes to battle. There are ways to give your team distinct advantages, and that’s through creating an optimized formation for when you’re on the attack and when you’re on the defense.

www.gamepur.com
