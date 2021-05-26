The best Super Co-op Battle formations in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

My Hero Academia dove into Lady Nagant's deadly strategy for capturing Izuku Midoriya with the newest chapter of the series! Izuku Midoriya has been on edge ever since the fallout of the fight with All For One and Tomura Shigaraki activated One For All at a greater level within him than ever before. He's got a huge target on his back as All For One wants to claim One For All's power once and for all, and the previous chapters of the series have already seen this in action with a mercenary sent his way in the former of a deadly former hero.