Dolly Parton’s Mother Almost Died When She Was Living at Home — Twice

Dolly Parton is one of the most influential artists and entertainers in the history of the country music genre. Over her 54-year career, the Tennessee singer-songwriter has released countless hit songs, won eleven Grammy awards, and shaped the culture of country music over generations. Not only has Parton had an incredibly successful music career, but she has branched out to movies and TV as well. Parton began her television career the same way she began her music career -- on The Porter Wagoner Show in Nashville, TN. She later had her own television variety show, Dolly, from 1976 to 1977 and again on ABC from 1987 to 1988.