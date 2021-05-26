Dolly Parton’s Mother Almost Died When She Was Living at Home — Twice
Life wasn’t easy for Dolly Parton and her family growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. Every year, with no electricity or running water, Parton’s mother worried about if her family would survive the harsh winter. But the rest of the year wasn’t a walk in the park, either. In an interview the “9 to 5” singer did with Playboy Magazine back in 1978, Parton opened up about two separate times her mother almost died when she was a child.www.cheatsheet.com