JOSEPH CHERAMIE

Paul Joseph Marnell passed to his final healing in the morning of May 31, 2021 from complications of progressive cerebral palsy. A Light has moved to heaven!. Paul was born in Roswell, NM on May 24, 1980 as the Stanley Cup Playoffs were concluding, and was an avid sports fan ever since. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Atlanta Braves, the Albuquerque Isotopes, all basketball, and the Roswell High Coyotes! He often attended Roswell High basketball and football games through the years and wasn’t shy about shouting out coaching “suggestions”. When he could no longer attend games due to his physical limitations, he added watching golf, tennis, ice hockey and ice skating on TV to his favorite pastimes, along with his favorite game shows and a years-long fascination with the news.