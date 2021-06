Committees in Louisiana's state legislature advanced two pieces of legislation that could slow the development of solar infrastructure in the state, reports Sara Sneath for the Louisiana Illuminator. "House Concurrent Resolution 40 by Rep. Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) will block solar projects from being eligible for industrial tax breaks until July 10, and Senate Bill 185 by Sen. Bret Allain (R-Franklin) will delay the implementation of the solar lease program until a funding source is identified to staff two positions at the Department of Natural Resources for oversight of solar leases."