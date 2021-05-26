Cancel
Pennsylvania Freshman OT Peter Jones Grateful to Receive West Virginia Offer

By Mike Vukovcan
wvsportsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Jones is not your typical freshman high school football player for a number of reasons. First off, his level of maturity is off the charts. When talking to Jones over the phone for this interview, it felt as though I was interviewing a college or professional athlete and not a ninth-grader. Second, his skill level is extraordinary, as evidenced by his handful of Power Five offers. These early offers are even more impressive considering he is an offensive tackle and not a skill position player. Major programs are usually a bit more hesitant to offer ninth-grade offensive lineman but that is not the case with Jones.

