Pennsylvania Freshman OT Peter Jones Grateful to Receive West Virginia Offer

Peter Jones is not your typical freshman high school football player for a number of reasons. First off, his level of maturity is off the charts. When talking to Jones over the phone for this interview, it felt as though I was interviewing a college or professional athlete and not a ninth-grader. Second, his skill level is extraordinary, as evidenced by his handful of Power Five offers. These early offers are even more impressive considering he is an offensive tackle and not a skill position player. Major programs are usually a bit more hesitant to offer ninth-grade offensive lineman but that is not the case with Jones.