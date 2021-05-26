Warframe Riven Disposition changes – May 2021

Rust on the PlayStation 4 has been coming into some constant crashing problems, and the community for the game is demanding answers, to little avail. Though the game is several years old, since 2018 on PC, Rust has finally made its way to the consoles with the game in its full release as of May 20. Though many in the Rust community were seeking this opportunity to try it again on different hardware, its release hasn't been without any hitches.