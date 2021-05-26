Cancel
Ariana Grande Just Shared Her Wedding Photos

By Aramide Tinubu
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande shocked everyone when her spokesperson announced she’d gotten engaged to her fiance of 18 months, real-estate mogul Dalton Gomez. Though Grande has been in high-profile relationships with rappers Mac Miller and Big Sean and later with comedian Pete Davidson, she has kept her romance with Gomez out of the spotlight.

We’re speechless! Ariana Grande revealed her stunning wedding dress in incredible photos from her lavish nuptials to husband Dalton Gomez. In photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 26, the A-lister, 27, shared a series of six snapshots from her wedding, in which she wore a slim-fitting creme gown with what appeared to be a sweetheart neckline and a low-cut back with a bow. She also rocked a classic veil — but made it her own by attaching a bow to the top of the garment.