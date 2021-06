The UEFA Champions League final is set for May 29, as two English superpowers will go to war and decide which one will take home the crown. In commemoration of the UCL final, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges: one for Chelsea’s Timo Werner, and the other for Manchester City back Kyle Walker. So, what do you need to do in order to get this 90 OVR card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.