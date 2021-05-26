Cancel
Fruitland, ID

Weiser Wolverines win state championship

By Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend, the local Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies met for the baseball state championship. It took place on Saturday afternoon in Fruitland. The game was held at the Fruitland High School baseball field. Weiser jumped out to an early lead, and was able to hold on to that lead throughout the entirety of the game, managing to win the state championship, 9-4. With Weiser placing first in the competition, and the Grizzlies securing second, the Snake River Valley league gets to take home the two highest awards in the competition.

Fruitland, IDArgus Observer Online

Late scores in the seventh inning cost the Grizzlies' in championship game.

The Fruitland Grizzlies baseball team competed in the championship game on May 12. They played against the number two seed, Homedale High School. Both teams had locked in their ticket to the state tournament, and will get an automatic bid to the tournament. The game was tight all the way till the end. The Trojans had scored a point early, in the second inning; making the game 1-0. It wasn’t until the fifth inning till Fruitland tied the score at 1-1. It remained tied all the way till the final inning. The Grizzlies had a tough inning in the seventh and final inning allowing five points, and weren’t able to match the Trojans in the final at bats. They ended up losing the game and placing second in the SRV conference.