Weiser Wolverines win state championship

The Fruitland Grizzlies baseball team competed in the championship game on May 12. They played against the number two seed, Homedale High School. Both teams had locked in their ticket to the state tournament, and will get an automatic bid to the tournament. The game was tight all the way till the end. The Trojans had scored a point early, in the second inning; making the game 1-0. It wasn’t until the fifth inning till Fruitland tied the score at 1-1. It remained tied all the way till the final inning. The Grizzlies had a tough inning in the seventh and final inning allowing five points, and weren’t able to match the Trojans in the final at bats. They ended up losing the game and placing second in the SRV conference.