Weiser Wolverines win state championship
This past weekend, the local Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies met for the baseball state championship. It took place on Saturday afternoon in Fruitland. The game was held at the Fruitland High School baseball field. Weiser jumped out to an early lead, and was able to hold on to that lead throughout the entirety of the game, managing to win the state championship, 9-4. With Weiser placing first in the competition, and the Grizzlies securing second, the Snake River Valley league gets to take home the two highest awards in the competition.www.argusobserver.com