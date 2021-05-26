Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook and Instagram willl now let all users hide likes on posts

By CNN
CBS 58
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Facebook and Instagram are giving all users the option to hide public "likes" on their posts, potentially upending a core dynamicof the social media platforms where like counts are seen as a sign of a person's influence. The social media giant has since 2019 been testing the ability...

cbs58.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Business#Social Media Posts#Facebook Inc#Blog Posts#Public Posts#Cable News Network Inc#Warnermedia Company#Likes#Social Media Influencers#Social Media Platforms#Feature#Default#People#Cnn Business#Criticisms#Businesses#Counts#Wellbeing#External Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
CollegesICV2

ROLLING FOR INITIATIVE -- REACHING COLLEGE STUDENTS VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Rolling for Initiative is a weekly column by Scott Thorne, PhD, owner of Castle Perilous Games & Books in Carbondale, Illinois and instructor in marketing at Southeast Missouri State University. This week, Thorne shares survey results on college students’ social media use. With all of the avenues available, college students...
Internetfoxlexington.com

What happens to your social media when you die?

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Many people plan for the day when they leave this earth, whether it’s making a will or even making their own funeral arrangements. But what about your social media pages? What happens to those? Social media platforms keep us connected, but they can also be a reminder of our loss.
Internetknowtechie.com

Twitter might soon slap you with warning labels if your tweets aren’t true

Social media platforms have been struggling with how to handle misinformation for a while. New findings from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong show how Twitter could possibly be addressing that issue. According to Wong’s findings, the company is currently testing a warning label system that would point out potential misinformation...
InternetDigiday

Cheat Sheet: Twitter rolls out Fleet ads, testing full-screen advertising

Twitter is rolling out yet another ad product in Fleet ads, which allows advertisers to push full-screen, vertical format ads to Twitter users for the first time. While Fleets isn’t a new offering — the Instagram Stories-like function for Twitter rolled out last November — the new Fleet ads now allow advertisers to use the full width of the screen. Per a spokesperson, Fleet ads are available today to a limited number of users in the U.S. on iOS and Android.
Technologysignalscv.com

Viralyft Review: Insight on Its Social Media Marketing Services

With its increasing popularity, social media has become an important tool in the field of business and marketing. But building up a substantial social presence is not a piece of cake. Sometimes you might need a little external support to boost the growth of your social media account. Viralyft is one such agency that understands how the world of social media works and how to make the most of it. They provide you with all the needed resources at an affordable price to make your voice heard by a worldwide audience. Keep reading to know more about the company, its services, and reviews.
InternetNorth Country Public Radio

Parents To Facebook: Don't Make A Kid-Only Instagram, Just A Better Instagram

Social media companies prohibit kids under 13 from signing up because of federal privacy law. But parents like Danielle Hawkins can tell you a different story. "She got on Instagram and Snapchat without my approval when she was about 12," Hawkins, a mom of four who lives near Detroit, said of her eldest daughter.
Internetithinkbigger.com

The Video Takeover

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called video a “megatrend” back in 2017, he matched his words with actions by “putting video first” across the company’s family of apps, which are among the world’s most used. Digital design platform Ceros shares Zuck’s view, offering this colorful take on things: “Video is...
Internetkfgo.com

At F8, Facebook rolls out business messaging changes in e-commerce push

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc is opening up ways for businesses to interact with customers on Instagram and WhatsApp, it said on Wednesday at its virtual developers conference ‘F8 Refresh.’. The world’s largest social network said it was rolling out tools so developers could build ways for businesses to message customers...
InternetThe American Genius

Which social media platform saw the biggest spike during COVID?

(REAL ESTATE MARKETING) With out much else to do, people are spending more time on social media. Even spending a few extra minutes per day can add up for the companies. Stay-at-home orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have created opportunities for increased social media usage. Instagram is projected to see the greatest usage over all platforms including 2020 darling TikTok. That is to say, all user time has increased everywhere from Facebook, to Instagram, and Snapchat. eMarketer projects Instagram’s gains to be sustained for the next few years.
Internetplatformer.news

How censorship became the new crisis for social networks

A new presidential administration has a way of resetting the conversation. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 triggered a global reckoning over the power that tech platforms have to spread misinformation and empower right-wing authoritarians. Since Joe Biden took office, I’ve been eager to see how the broader conversation around tech and society would change. And just a few months in, it’s clear that the prevailing narrative has flipped: the big story is no longer about what Big Tech is leaving up — it’s about what the platforms are taking down.
InternetWired

More Content Moderation Is Not Always Better

Content moderation is eating the world. Platforms’ rule-sets are exploding, their services are peppered with labels, and tens of thousands of users are given the boot in regular fell swoops. No platform is immune from demands that it step in and impose guardrails on user-generated content. This trend is not new, but the unique circumstances of a global public health emergency and the pressure around the US 2020 election put it into overdrive. Now, as parts of the world start to emerge from the pandemic, and the internet’s troll in chief is relegated to a little-visited blog, the question is whether the past year has been the start of the tumble down the dreaded slippery content moderation slope or a state of exception that will come to an end.
Internetstartupbonsai.com

20 Top Twitter Statistics For 2021: Usage, Demographics, Trends

Thinking of using Twitter as part of your digital marketing strategy?. Almost every company has a Twitter account, but many favor more popular platforms like Instagram and Facebook when planning their ad campaigns. However, Twitter is a formidable platform with a lot of potential, and it shouldn’t be overlooked. In...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Instagram 101

In this day and age, it is impossible to deny that social media and social networks play a key role in connecting people from all around the world. Staying in touch with friends and family has never been this easy. That is why Instagram has become one of the most popular social networks in the world, with more than 1 billion monthly active users and 500 million daily active users - plus, 500 million daily active Instagram Stories users.
Internetlocalmemphis.com

No, there isn’t a trick to ‘circumvent’ Facebook’s algorithm

Facebook users have been sharing a “tip to circumvent Facebook” - a copy-and-paste meme that would game Facebook’s algorithm to limit the number of people that can view your profile to 26. Kansas Senator Larry Allen, who represents the state’s 32nd district, is one of many public users to share...
Internettowardsdatascience.com

How to upload data from Facebook to Google BigQuery

In the Facebook advertising profile and web analytics systems, you can analyze the basics of advertising performance. For small businesses with a small number of advertising channels, this is enough. Facebook is the most popular social network globally, with more than 2.6 billion monthly active users. Not surprisingly, it has...
Internetrealtybiznews.com

Facebook Advertising What Realtors Should Consider

As of January 2021, Facebook was ranked as the top social media platform after surpassing 1 billion signed-in accounts. Currently, the online communication channel boasts of over 2.6 billion active monthly users. Besides taking the lead, Facebook boasts of owning WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger channels that enjoy over 1 billion users.
Internetbusybodytribune.com

How Does Social Media Work?

All of us use social media in some form or the other. Have you ever wondered how does social media work? Well, let’s find out the answer but before that, it will be better to understand what is social media. Any digital tool that allows users to create and share...