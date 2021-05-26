Cancel
West Lafayette, IN

Big Ten: Conference Football Programs Announce Schedule Changes

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 8 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This past week, the Big Ten Conference announced schedule changes for some upcoming league matchups during the 2021 college football season. The Maryland Terrapins have already been subject to two schedule changes, one game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road and another against the Iowa Hawkeyes at home.

The Ohio State Buckeyes also announced changes to its nonconference home-and-home series with the Oregon Ducks.

Here's the latest:

Maryland at Illinois

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that Maryland and Illinois will face off at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, under the Friday night lights. The two teams will play on Friday, Sept. 17 this season, a day sooner than originally scheduled.

Kickoff time and television coverage will be announced at a later date, but Friday night games in the conference have aired on FOX, FS1 or the Big Ten Network. The Matchup will be Maryland's first trip to Illinois.

The two teams met for the first time in 2018, with the Terrapins earning a 63-33 victory over the Fighting Illini. It was the most points Maryland has ever scored in a Big Ten matchup.

Iowa at Maryland

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Iowa's road matchup with Maryland will also be played on a Friday night. The two teams will play on Friday, Oct. 1 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland, after previously being scheduled to play the day after.

It will be another game under the Friday night lights for the conference and the Terrapins.

The Big Ten is scheduling more Friday night matchups to gain more exposure for the conference. Not every weekend is scheduled to begin on a Friday, but the conference will have a handful of games during the season.

Iowa boasts a 2-1 lead in the all-time series with Maryland. The Hawkeyes' last victory came in 2018 when they defeated the Terrapins 23-0 in 2018.

Ohio State Home-and-Home at Oregon

After the Buckeyes were unable to travel to Eugene, Oregon, to face off against the Ducks last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio State rescheduled the programs' home-and-home series.

It'll be more than a decade before the Buckeyes play on the road against the Ducks. They will meet at the start of the 2032 and 2033 seasons. The dates of the matchups have not been announced.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 11. Ohio State will pay Oregon $3.5 million for this year's matchup. The game is scheduled to be aired as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game with a start time of 12 p.m. ET.

Weather Forces Changes to Purdue Baseball's Three-Team Pod at Alexander Field

