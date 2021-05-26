Cancel
James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film’s producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films...

943jackfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Barbara Broccoli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theaters#Reuters#Amazon Com#Mgm#Eon Productions#British
