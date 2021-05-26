Cancel
Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady to join Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau in 'The Match' golf event July 6

By CBS 58 Sports
CBS 58
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY, Mont. (CBS 58) -- Aaron Rodgers, whose future with the Green Bay Packers is still up in the air, will play in a celebrity golf match. He'll team up with defending U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau against Phil Mickelson and his partner, Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

