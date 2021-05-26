Cancel
NHL

Coaching Rumor Updates. Is another name entering the list? Wed's Buzz

hockeybuzz.com
 8 days ago

Time to catch up on the latest... The feeling had been Messier and I do believe Mess will take on some kind of a coaching role next season...Possibly as the head coach, but also possibly as an assistant...The Rangers are definitely interested in Gerard Gallant, and may interview Tocchet...Tortorella is also in the mix, but I feel not as strongly on Gallant or Messier...A new name has also emerged...If the Penguins lose this series there is a belief that Sullivan could become available....pretty shocking given that many have stated he was a potential Adams winner this season...The results are not there though...If the Penguins get eliminated in the first round this year that would be the third time in three years they don't see the second round....

hockeybuzz.com
