Many individuals choose to get involved with the electronic dance music field as a means of releasing their creative talent into the global community. But, for many this might not necessarily result in a successful and long term career in the music business. This is due to a number of reasons, but perhaps the most important is that there is such a wide variety of different artists and genres that you might not be able to get a handle on which one would be a good fit for you. As an example, if you are looking to be a DJ you will need to make sure that you focus your efforts on what type of music bests suits your style and preferred listening habits. Once you have done this you will be able to concentrate on finding artists who are talented enough to make you a name in the industry.