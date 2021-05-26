The Air Jordan XXXVI Seems Like It’s Ready To Take Flight

OG Post 10.15.20 // As time rolls on, it’s becoming more and more evident that Nike is banking big on the Dunk. From epic SB collaborations earlier this year to the recent reissues of OGs both Low and High — all of which were extremely hard to come by — the brand is setting the scene for a big year ahead for the silhouette. The upcoming SNKRS Dunkumentary series will undoubtedly have a similar effect on the market that the Last Dance achieved for Jordan Brand, and its on-flowing lineup is indicative of Nike’s anticipations. One such release on the horizon looks to continue the silhouettes efforts of 2016, with muted pinks and sails across this upcoming Nike Dunk High “Crimson Tint”