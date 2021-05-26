Cancel
The Air Jordan XXXVI Seems Like It's Ready To Take Flight

HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes, the Air Jordan Retro drops and collaborations tend to get 99% of the hype all year round, but that doesn’t mean Jordan Brand isn’t continuing the Jordan line. For 2021 the Jordan Brand continues to build upon the legacy that his Airness built and will be releasing a brand new Air Jordan 36 sometime this year. While no official pictures of the new silhouette have been released, Dallas Wings star, Satou Sabally gave the world a sneak peak of the upcoming kicks and they’re definitely original.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

Satou Sabally
