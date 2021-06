MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota sent two players to the 2021 NFL Draft and both were selected. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman went in the first round to the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the first Gopher to go in the first round of the NFL Draft since Laurence Maroney in 2006. And then corner Benjamin St-Juste went No. 74 overall in the third round to the Washington Football Team. Two picks in the top-75 for Minnesota is a good start to what could be a deep 2022 draft-eligible class for Minnesota following the season.