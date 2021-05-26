Cancel
JCPenney recalls Arizona Jean brand girls’ puffer jackets over drawstring issue

By Deb Kiner
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JCPenney has recalled the Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls’ midweight puffer jacket because the drawstring can become entangled and put the wearer in danger. According to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottom drawstring “can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children.”

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
76K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
