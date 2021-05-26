Cancel
Energy Industry

NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
 8 days ago

The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were announced by the company after its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday. Exxon said that because the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for “some period of time.” It was unclear whether one additional board member was also unseated in the shareholder vote.

Economyinvesting.com

Engine No. 1 extends gains with a third seat on Exxon board

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's most iconic corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated a third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. The company announced Wednesday that three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders, called Engine No. 1, had been elected to its board of directors. Preliminary tallies last week had two of the challengers winning seats.
StocksBusiness Insider

Engine No. 1 Strengthen Their Clutch On Exxon Mobil

(RTTNews) - Hedge fund Engine No. 1 has managed to win a third seat on the board of oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM), after it claimed two seats in the 12-person board last week. Engine No.1 had nominated four candidates for the posts for which the voting during the annual shareholders meeting was intense and it was difficult to call. However, on Wednesday Exxon has announced that another Engine No. 1 nominee, Alexander Karsner has joined the board with Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala. Karsner is a strategist at Alphabet Inc (GOOG).
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Chevron open to sale of Canadian oil sands stake to meet green goals

CALGARY (Bloomberg) – Chevron CEO Mike Wirth signaled he would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates...
Energy Industryabovethelaw.com

Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
Energy IndustryMoney Morning

Why Shell Stock Is a Better Buy Than Exxon Now

Two oil supermajors. Two stocks rising on higher oil prices. And two completely different approaches to alternative energy. That approach makes Shell stock the better buy over Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM). Last month, an activist hedge fund gained two board seats at Exxon in an effort to push the...
Energy IndustryWBUR

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Activist Investor That Took On Big Oil Sees Change Coming To Shale Oil Stocks

While Big Oil is currently in its crosshairs, the activist investor that challenged Chevron (CVX) says change is coming to U.S. shale oil stocks too. Climate change took center stage with investors last week. Chevron shareholders went against management to back a proposal from the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow to reduce emissions from the Dow Jones oil giant's customers.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrybtlonline.org

ExxonMobil on Losing End of Stockholder Climate Rebellion

May 26 may go down in history as one of the gloomiest days for the world’s fossil fuel industry. Three events on that day may be a harbinger of change to come for oil companies that have largely resisted altering their business model to address the global climate crisis. In...
Energy Industryvoonze.com

BP goes from tortoise to hare after several setbacks for other oil companies

Bernard Looney must be very satisfied. Since proudly presenting his plan to move BP away from fossil fuels last September, the chief executive of the British oil company has seen the company’s price perform worse than that of its European and American rivals. After the triple blow that the oil industry has suffered in just over a week, that discount should disappear.
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.
Businesstexasstandard.org

Activist Hedge Fund Grabs Two Seats On Exxon Mobil’s Board Of Directors

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. saw a major shakeup in the boardroom last week, with a new activist investor group called Engine No. 1 grabbing two spots on the company’s board of directors. The hedge fund has been targeting Exxon since December with its “Reenergize Exxon” campaign, pushing the company to rethink its business strategy in a time when green energy and climate activism is becoming increasingly mainstream.