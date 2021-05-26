NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

(RTTNews) - Hedge fund Engine No. 1 has managed to win a third seat on the board of oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM), after it claimed two seats in the 12-person board last week. Engine No.1 had nominated four candidates for the posts for which the voting during the annual shareholders meeting was intense and it was difficult to call. However, on Wednesday Exxon has announced that another Engine No. 1 nominee, Alexander Karsner has joined the board with Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala. Karsner is a strategist at Alphabet Inc (GOOG).