Mad Lads Who Brought The Banter And Shenanigans

“If you’re looking for the best mobile motocross game there is, just get Mad Skills Motocross 3.” - Justin Cooper, 2021 …. “If you’re looking for the best mobile motocross game there is, just get Mad Skills Motocross 3.” - Justin Cooper, 2021 West Supercross Champion “I’ve never met a motocross racer who hasn’t played Mad Skills Motocross. It’s legendary in the sport.” - David Pingree, former pro racer and current host of the Whiskey Throttle Show “I will destroy David Pingree at Mad Skills Motocross 3.” -- Grant Langston, former world champion and AMA motocross champion The wait is over. Mad Skills Motocross 3 has finally arrived. With mind-blowing physics, endless customization, hundreds of tracks and exciting online multiplayer events, Mad Skills Motocross 3 sets the standard for side-scrolling racing games. Its amazing 3D art, realistic bike sounds and energetic original soundtrack help to capture the spirit and aggression of real motocross racing, but its simple controls make it easy to learn for even the most casual players. But understand: It’s called Mad Skills for a reason. This game will challenge you like no other racing game can. After all, motocross is not supposed to be easy. Mad Skills Motocross 3 includes: THE BEST MOTORCYCLE PHYSICS OF ANY MOBILE GAME The bikes in Mad Skills Motocross 3 are a dream to race. This is why real motocross racers across the globe gravitate to this game above all others. You’ll feel the acceleration, the weight of the bike, the torque and the suspension. And for the first time ever in Mad Skills Motocross, you can whip your bike. ENDLESS CUSTOMIZATION Equip your rider with an incredible selection of real-life and fantasy gear brands, creating millions of possible combinations. Collect new bikes and upgrade their parts to fit your riding style. Show off your own personal look in online competitions and against friends. EXTREMELY DEEP GAMEPLAY Mad Skills Motocross 3 features hundreds of expertly designed tracks, and new tracks will be added to the game every week, indefinitely. There’s always something new and challenging to conquer, including exciting online multiplayer events. Universal application. Connect to Facebook, GameCenter, or Sign in with Apple, and your game progress and purchases will sync between devices. Requires iOS 10 or later. ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES This game permits a user to connect to social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook, therefore players may come into contact with other people when playing this game. Social Networking Service terms may also apply. While this app is free to download and play, there are some items in the game that cost real money. You have the option to subscribe to a Mad Skills Pro Pass for .99 / week (or local equivalent price). The payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the period ends. Your iTunes Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at the amount of .99. Auto-renewal can be turned off in your device's settings after purchase. You get all Mad Skills Pro Pass benefits as soon as you subscribe. Subscription periods are not tied to calendar weeks. They end exactly 1 week after their day of purchase. If you cancel your subscription during your 3 day free trial you will not be charged anything. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription. Terms of use can be found at www.turborilla.com/termsofuse. If you do not agree to those terms please do not access and/or play our games or use our services. You will be given the opportunity to participate in special offers, events, and programs from Turborilla AB and its partners. Use of this application is governed by Turborilla’s Terms of Use, which can be read here: http://www.turborilla.com/termsofuse Collection and use of personal data are subject to Turborilla’s Privacy Policy, which can be read here: http://www.turborilla.com/privacy.