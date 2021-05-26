Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Huletts Landing, or 9 miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hague, Huletts Landing, Putnam, Shelving Rock, Dresden Center, Silver Bay, Snody Dock, Clemons, Sabbath Day Point, Glenburnie, Ottenburgs Ramp, Putnam Station and North Bolton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Bay, NY
City
Hague, NY
County
Washington County, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Putnam Station, NY
City
Clemons, NY
State
Washington State
City
Whitehall, NY
City
Dresden, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Northern Warren#Huletts Landing#Northern Washington#Northeastern Warren#Winds#Dresden Center#Severity#Shelter#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires, the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics, Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren and all of Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Saratoga County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.