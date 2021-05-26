Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Huletts Landing, or 9 miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hague, Huletts Landing, Putnam, Shelving Rock, Dresden Center, Silver Bay, Snody Dock, Clemons, Sabbath Day Point, Glenburnie, Ottenburgs Ramp, Putnam Station and North Bolton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov