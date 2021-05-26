Cancel
With This Great Watch Comes Great Responsibility

By Cam Wol f
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Always On Time, where we're always there when you call with the very best, most interesting, and coolest new watches in the world. The single best thing about this watch: Like a Monaco wearing a tuxedo. The backstory: This weekend, the best drivers in the world gathered for...

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolex Watches#Inspiration#Tag Heuer Watches#Patek Philippe Watch#Time Inc#Carrera Panamericana#Monaco Grand Prix#Tag Heuer Titan#Nba#The Monaco Titan#Cartier Santos#Watch Brands#Racing Watches#Watch Markets#Timepieces#Deep Relationships#Gear#Immaculate Taste#Formula 1#Sponsorships
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

This Watch Is Like a Sports Car for Your Wrist

The single best thing about this watch: The ultra-luxe, ultra-tech-y wizards at Richard Mille are up to more of their usual tricks. The backstory: In 1917, when Louis Cartier was searching for an object to inspire the next timepiece for his jewelry house, he looked to the battlefield. Seen from above, the tanks of WWI had a rectangular shape that would form the basis of one of the most iconic timepieces in history. Watchmaker Richard Mille does things just a tad differently. For the brand’s latest collaborative watch with automaker McLaren, it also took inspiration from an overhead view of a vehicle—this time, McLaren’s rubber-burning Speedtail. Why the teardrop? Well, because it’s “the most aerodynamically efficient shape found in nature,” according to Richard Mille.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Loafers for Men Are the Most Crucial Shoes of 2021

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Loafers have been having what we in the business call “a moment” for quite some time, but the best loafers for men feel more hyper-relevant now than ever before. What other shoe, pray tell, is better suited to this particular moment: laceless and comfortable like the slippers you’ve been lounging in for months; sharp and stylish enough for the post-vax life you’ve been dreaming about for those same months. Thanks to the Great Loafer Boom of 2021, you’ve never had more options—from heritage menswear brands and big-name designers and tiny startup labels alike—to slide right into for summer.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Hell Yes, It's Hoodies-Over-Shorts Season

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The end of spring can be a real mess here in the northern 48. The mornings are still a little chilly, the afternoons are hot, and the evenings are a grab-bag of fluctuating temperatures. Dealing with all of it calls for [extremely Liam Neeson voice] a very particular set of wardrobe staples. You know damn well what time it is: shorts and hoodie season.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Sandals for Men Will Ignite All Your Summer Looks

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the summer swelter hits, the best sandals for men allow you to embrace the heat with open arms. Or, er, open toes, anyhow. But what separates the best men's sandals from the sloppy slip-ons your pops used to flop around in? It's all about finding that perfect balance of form and function. You want a pair of sandals with plenty of arch support and cushioning, but they also need to stand out for all the right reasons. Whether they're dressy and cut from high-quality leather or outdoorsy with a practical rubber sole, the absolute best sandals for men should be versatile enough to take you from the beach to the bar and never once feel out of place. If you're looking to set your toes free in style this summer, these 21 essential, heatwave-ready sandals, slides, clogs and (gasp!) flip-flops are the best place to start.
Beauty & FashionHODINKEE

8 Great White Watches You Can Finally Wear Now

Summer is here! And while the world certainly isn't back to "normal" yet, things are opening back up in the United States, vaccinations are being administered, and there is, for the first time in a hot minute, some optimism in the air. And you'll want a watch to match. While...
Apparelablogtowatch.com

Parmigiani Tondagraph GT Collection Grows With New Panda Dial Watches

Just released by Parmigiani are the Tondagraph GT Steel Silver Black and Tondagraph GT Rose Gold Silver Black — two new Panda dial variants of last year’s Tondagraph GT sports watch collection. I went hands-on with both the basic Tonda GT and Tondagraph GT, the former of which will give you a much clearer picture of the steel variant debuted here.
Beauty & Fashiontwollow.com

3 Reasons to Buy Grand Seiko Watches

Grand Seiko Watches is undoubtedly the most revolutionary label in the global luxury watch market, and it appears that every watch enthusiast has a view on the matter. There are dive watches, chronographs, and travel watches in the collection. Quartz, mechanical, and spring drive options are available. There are sporty-and-dressy, sporty, and dressy choices as well. There’s something for everyone’s pocket, with costs ranging from $2,600 to $185,000 for a diamond- and sapphire-encrusted novelty. However, the bulk of the power in the lineup is priced under $10,000. Overall, Seiko is a must-love Japanese watch brand, and featured in this article are the three main reasons why. Continue reading to know more about this awesome watchmaker from the country of Japan.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Ulysse Nardin Drops Freak X Marquetry With High-Contrast Silicon Dial

Ulysse Nardin is back with another Freak X Marquetry watch featuring a silicon marquetry dial, this time using a high-contrast arrangement of green “X” set into an otherwise blue dial. A silicon dial is fitting for both the brand and this particularly model as the 2001 debut of the revolutionary...
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

Geneva Watch Days, the ‘Phygital’ Multi-Brand Watch Show Returns in August 2021

The global pandemic that hit the world in 2020 has had a massive impact on the watch industry, be it production, sales and obviously, events. Due to the sanitary situation, the two major fairs of the year, Watches & Wonders and Baselworld, had to be cancelled – at least the physical editions – leading the press and retailers to attend only digital presentations. The Geneva Watch Days event was the one notable exception, which took place in August last year. Following the success of the 2020 edition, the founding watch brands are staging the event in Geneva again this year, with the 2021 Geneva Watch Days scheduled from 30th August to 3rd September.
ApparelFratello Watches

Clubbing Back To The ’80s With The Two-Tone Pasha De Cartier 41mm Watch

The Pasha de Cartier is a bit of a mystery. Is the original Pasha the water-resistant watch Cartier made for the Pasha of Marrakesh who commissioned it in 1943? Or is it the Pasha former Cartier CEO Alain Dominique Perrin commissioned Gérald Genta to design in 1985? Since the first watch is nowhere to be found (and it was a one-off), I would say that the original Pasha is the watch that debuted in the mid-eighties. And we can now go clubbing back to the ’80s with the two-tone Pasha de Cartier 41mm watch, the latest incarnation of a creation that ruled the night(clubs) three decades ago.
RetailFratello Watches

Angelus Introduces The U30 Tourbillon Watch — A Tourbillon Split-Seconds Flyback Chronograph

Founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds in 1891, Angelus built a reputation during the 20th century as one of the most influential horological manufactures. The brand’s excellent in-house movements and vintage timepieces are coveted by collectors worldwide. My colleague, Balazs, is a big fan of the brand and owns a couple of vintage Angelus watches. Unfortunately, the brand was one of many that succumbed to the quartz crisis. After remaining dormant for over 30 years, Angelus was revived in 2015 by La Joux-Perret, the Swiss movement manufacturer. From here, the brand became the new sounding point for La Joux-Perret to display some of its most impressive mechanical marvels, including the model we see here today — the Angelus U30.
LifestyleFratello Watches

Watches for the Long (Over)Haul: Comparing New Service Intervals Of Rolex, Oris, Casio, And More

Haute horology used to be simple. Assessing the quality of a watch generally came down to its ability to keep time. In those days, the concept of a specialized “tool watch” was somewhat alien, as all watches were, more or less, tools. The wire-lug-welded behemoths of World War One and the made-for-combat fliegers and infantry watches of WWII seemed to shine a light on the necessity of accurate timekeeping in a way that hadn’t been so keenly appreciated since Harrison’s experiments in marine chronometry, but it was the release of the Rolex Oyster case (in between those two global conflicts) that really set the world on the path toward change…
Beauty & Fashionartfixdaily.com

Miller & Miller's June 12th Watches & Jewelry auction features Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer, Rolex, Omega

(ARTFIXdaily.com) NEW HAMBURG, Ontario, Canada – A Patek Philippe Reference 3940 perpetual calendar men’s watch with 18kt white gold case and clasp, a Rolex Reference 1680 red Submariner Date men’s watch from 1972 with stainless steel case and band, and a VS2 diamond solitaire ring with a 1.99-carat center stone and 14kt white gold band are a few expected highlights in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only Watches & Jewelry auction slated for Saturday, June 12th.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

115 Massive Menswear Deals to Enhance Your Summer Looks

On a daily basis, GQ scopes out men's clothing sales while using the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we've got all the hot sneakers, clavicle-baring camp shirts, tasty jewelry, and more that your warm weather wardrobe has been waiting for. Plus, don’t forget to peep all our favorite sitewide sales below.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Bucket Hats for Men Are a Guaranteed Good Time

When the warm weather hits and all you're wearing are your breeziest cotton clothes, the best bucket hats for men can take your style from good to absolutely legendary. As much as GQ supports all manner of headwear, there's something about buckets that just feels especially summery: those wide brims help block out the sun (and literally protect ya neck), the breathable materials keep your noggin fresh, the louche silhouette keeps the relaxed vibes rolling. This season, the best men's bucket hats come in all the loud prints and trippy colors menswear’s wild era demands, making one of them the ideal complement to whatever's coming out of the closet that day. (Sure, they're easy-going with a tee and shorts, but try a bucket with a linen suit and some powerful loafers, and thank us later.)
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

How GQ Editor Sam Hine Found the Perfect Leather Blazer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For ages, GQ senior associate editor Sam Hine's menswear white whale was a vintage leather blazer. After years of fruitless eBay searches, though, the arbiters of cool at Supreme finally answered Sam's prayers with a slick, well-tailored version in their Spring-Summer 2019 collection. “It’s got a sleazy Uncut Gems vibe and a really easy, boxy fit,” Sam says. “In other words, it’s perfect."
RetailPosted by
GQMagazine

See Inside GQ's Summer 2021 Best Stuff Box

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Best Stuff Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Best Stuff Box has $200 worth of products…but only costs $50.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Men's Necklaces on Amazon Are Shockingly Cool

We wouldn’t blame you for asking us how to find the best men’s necklaces on Amazon—at first search, the jewelry situation can seem bleak in Bezos-ville. Much like turning up quality menswear on the everything store, finding a good necklace there isn’t hopeless. It just requires an expert eye and some spare time, both of which we happen to have. And in digging into Amazon’s deepest recesses for endorsable necklaces, we’ve turned up a motley mix of 15 glitzy, DIY-inspired joints and designer gems. Look past the bizarre names and slightly off-putting product shots, and you’ll see something for everyone: chain necklaces and pendants, gold-plated pieces and simple stainless steel. Necklaces with everyman appeal and wilder necklaces that’ll dominate a summer fit. Oh, and puka shells. They’re back!
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The GQ Return-to-Style Survey

It's no secret that it's been a weird 14 months for personal style. Sweatpants. House shoes. Long, long, long hair. But as the world begins to open back up, we've got to start getting dressed again—or not. As wedding invitations begin to go out, and offices begin to ask employees to come back, and jeans start yelping from the closet to be worn, there's no shortage of style-related questions to ask. Will we keep wearing sweatpants? Are we excited to break our neckties back out? Whither shoelaces? So we asked the GQ staff to weigh in on all things style, right at the moment where being stylish—where being seen—is starting to matter once more.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Ralph Lauren Is Letting You Cook Up Any Polo You Want

Ralph Lauren executive David Lauren remembers this time, maybe 20 years ago, when a customer came into one of the brand’s stores hoping to buy their husband’s favorite polo: navy blue with the red pony logo. But an associate turned her away: sorry, they only had navy with a yellow pony logo that season. She left empty handed. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we just lost a customer,” David says, looking crestfallen.