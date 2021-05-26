Cancel
Energy Industry

A Tiny Fund Has Scored A Historic Win Against ExxonMobil Over The Future Of Oil

By Camila Domonoske
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a dramatic boardroom battle on Wednesday, a tiny hedge fund fought with the energy giant ExxonMobil over the future of the oil and gas industry — and won. The brand-new activist hedge fund successfully placed at least two new candidates on the company's board of directors in hopes that they can use that position to push Exxon to take climate change more seriously. For two more seats on the board, the vote was too close to call.

www.npr.org
