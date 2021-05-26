Activision details its plan to fight toxic behavior in Call of Duty
If players jump into a match across Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War or Mobile, it's currently quite common to come across toxic behavior from other players. Whether it's racial slurs, unsportsmanlike conduct, cheating, or harassment, Call of Duty is unfortunately no stranger to toxic behavior. That's why publisher Activision has issued a statement detailing its plans to make the series a more positive experience for players.