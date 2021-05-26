Activision details its plan to fight toxic behavior in Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Warzone's trucks might be getting nerfed, if a new tweet from developer Raven Software is anything to go by. Just below, you can see the new teaser image from Raven Software's official Twitter account, which was published yesterday on May 26. As you can see, most of the text on the first two lines is redacted, but the first word is cargo, taking after the "cargo trucks" in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the last word of the first line looks to be "meta."