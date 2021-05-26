Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Activision details its plan to fight toxic behavior in Call of Duty

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf players jump into a match across Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War or Mobile, it’s currently quite common to come across toxic behavior from other players. Whether it’s racial slurs, unsportsmanlike conduct, cheating, or harassment, Call of Duty is unfortunately no stranger to toxic behavior. That’s why publisher Activision has issued a statement detailing its plans to make the series a more positive experience for players.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Black Ops#Racism#Warzone#Modernwarfare#Toxic Behavior#Publisher Activision#Inappropriate Behavior#Inappropriate Text#Harassment#Racist Names#Unsportsmanlike Conduct#Racial Slurs#Fight#Policies#Hate Speech#Offensive Username#Company#Frequent Communication#Offensive Clan Tag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Activision announces Call of Duty World Series of Warzone

Today, Activision announced the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone. It’s a new program that features massive online events, prizes, and plenty of competition. World Series of Warzone showcases four online Call of Duty: Warzone competitions with a $300,000 prize pool per event. That’s the largest program prize pool of any previous Warzone tournament to date. The semi-invitational program will be separate trios and duos-based competitions for each of the America and EU regions.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Call Of Duty Players Are Divided By This Tournament DQ

There's one thing that probably every gamer comes in contact with when it comes to online multiplayer games: toxicity. Toxic gamers are a problem that multiple developers have tried to handle in various ways, but they'r almost impossible to get rid of entirely. The "Call of Duty" franchise unfortunately plays host to many toxic fans, and in a recent "Call of Duty: Mobile" tournament, pro team Tragik was disqualified mid-tournament due to unsportsmanlike behavior. However, this decision has been called into question.
Video Gamesesports.net

Call of Duty News

Call of Duty League Stage 4 now has a full schedule for the Home Series in Chicago, Florida and Los Angeles. Once again teams are pitted against each other before they all come together for a $500,000 LAN major. Teams are approaching the second half of the CoD 2021 Season, so this event is one.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty anti-toxicity progress includes banning over 350,000 accounts or racist names and toxicity

Over 350,000 Call of Duty accounts have been banned in the last year for racist names or toxic behavior, according to Activision's anti-toxicity progress report. Accounts across Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare have been banned as part of the studio's efforts to crack down on toxic behavior and hate speech. "We are committed to delivering a fun gameplay experience for all of our players. There's no place for toxic behavior, hate speech, or harassment of any kind in our games or our society. We are focused on making positive steps forward, and together celebrating the best fans in the world," reads the statement.
Video GamesGamespot

Activision Announces $100K Call Of Duty Mobile Masters Series Starting June 14

Activision is looking to crown the next kings of Call of Duty Mobile, announcing the next COD Mobile Masters tournament beginning in June. The semi-invitational tournament series will feature 32 teams--16 from both North America and Europe--in competition every Monday for five weeks starting June 14. Teams will compete for a $100K prize pool, with $50K available in each region. Both the European and North American competitions can be tracked on tournament organizer GameBattles.
Video GamesDigital Trends

The best Kar98k loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

There is a multitude of viable weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, thanks to Raven Software’s recent season 3 update. One weapon that has continued to dominate the playing field since the game launched is the Kar98k, a lightweight marksman rifle that packs a punch. Professional players use this weapon to win high-dollar tournaments, and for good reason. If used correctly, the Kar can take down players quickly and efficiently, making it a top-tier choice.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Warzone AMP63 pistol class

Call of Duty: Season Three Reloaded has arrived, adding new content to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. One of the latest weapons to be added into Warzone is the AMP63 pistol. To unlock this pistol for use, you must complete a challenge that requires eliminating five enemies in 20 different matches using a pistol.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone trucks might be getting nerfed

Call of Duty: Warzone's trucks might be getting nerfed, if a new tweet from developer Raven Software is anything to go by. Just below, you can see the new teaser image from Raven Software's official Twitter account, which was published yesterday on May 26. As you can see, most of the text on the first two lines is redacted, but the first word is cargo, taking after the "cargo trucks" in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the last word of the first line looks to be "meta."
Video GamesVentureBeat

Bringing the 1980s action heroes into Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone got some 1980s action heroes this week with its mid-season update. Now you can play as your favorite Die Hard character John McClane (Bruce Willis) or Rambo (Sylvester Stallone. It’s the latest treat in Activision’s hot battle royale game, which has more than 100 million downloads in the past 14 months.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Call of Duty Bans 350K Accounts in Anti-Toxicity Effort

There have been more than 350,000 Call of Duty bans by its anti-toxicity team as part of its ongoing effort to address offensive language and names that may upset some players. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest core game in the Call of Duty franchise, but...
Video GamesIGN

Dr Disrespect Praises Call of Duty: Mobile in a Livestream

Dr Disrespect previously had a pretty blunt opinion about mobile gaming and he even said that mobile gamers are ‘not real gamers.’ During his recent livestream, it feels like Dr Disrespect might have a different opinion about mobile gaming. After playing Call of Duty: Mobile during a livestream, Dr Disrespect...