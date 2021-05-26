These 80 Amazing 4th of July Recipes Will Be the Hit of Your Star-Spangled Party

While 16 chefs headed to Kennebunkport, Maine to take on the challenge of "Chopped: Martha Rules," only one chef can call herself the winner (via Discovery+). Saba Wahid adapted to the various twists, turns, obstacles, and unusual ingredients that were placed on her road to victory. Although some moments might have been more daunting than others, the chef and culinary educator at Yale Appliance earned high praise from the culinary elite (via Framingham Source). Previously, Wahid was a lifestyle television host in Dubai and attended the French Culinary Institute graduate. Since this version of "Chopped" did not solely focus on restaurant chefs, Wahid was excited to put her culinary skills to the test in front of Martha Stewart and Food Network viewers.