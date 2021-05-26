Our Place, May 26, 2021
Nasty, sharp, and punishing speed bumps put up and down the northern hill on Center Street. Possibly, responding to complaints from residents living on that street, the city installed highly abusive speed bumps, no doubt intended to slow down traffic, but also likely to damage automobile suspensions and tires, especially those new low-profiles. What are they going to do with those things in the winter? Drive down the hill, a road covered in six inches of snow, run over a speed bump that cannot be seen, and bounce the front wheels into the air.genevashorereport.com