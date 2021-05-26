Cancel
Boise State will play 2 road games on national TV, and the kickoff times may surprise you

Idaho Statesman
 8 days ago

The Boise State football team will play at least two Mountain West games on network television this fall, and they both kick off early in the day. The Mountain West released its 2021 CBS Sports television package Wednesday, and two of the Broncos’ road games will air on CBS: at Utah State (Sept. 25) and the regular-season finale at San Diego State, which has been moved to Friday, Nov. 26. The games begin at 10 a.m. Mountain. That means the San Diego State game will kick off at 9 a.m. Pacific.

www.idahostatesman.com
